Nigel Carey SMITH


1959 - 2019
NIGEL CAREY SMITH

1 October 1959 - 27 June 2019

Passed away after a short illness



Cherished, adored husband of Liz.

Devoted and loved father of Liam,

Sarah and Catherine.

Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Friend to all.



Simply the best.

Our hearts are broken.

Taken too soon.

Rest in Peace, our darling.



A celebration of Nigel's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on FRIDAY 5 July 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be

made to Barnardo's.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
