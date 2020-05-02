|
|
NOEL BISSETT OAM AFSM
1 December 1937 - 25 April 2020
Passed away suddenly at home
Beloved husband of Lorraine.
Dearly loved Dad of Glen and Debra.
Adored Poppy of Dean, Hayden,
Shannon, Lydia and Kate.
Cherished Great- Grandad of Ryan.
Private family funeral.
Noel was a loving and cherished husband
who idolised his grandhildren.
He was loved and respected by
all who knew him.
Noel's love and loyalty is a gift to be
treasured and we thank him for allowing us
to share our lives with
such a thoughtful caring man.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020