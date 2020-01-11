Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
St Raphael's Church
Lowe Street
Queanbeyan
Noel REID


1924 - 2020
Noel REID Obituary
NOEL JAMES REID, OAM



17 July 1924 - 7 January 2020





A full life, well lived and well loved.



Son of Fred and Sarah Reid and son-in-law of Tom and Claire Frawley (all deceased).



Brother of Nance, Stan, Moya, Joan, Russell, Betty, John (all deceased), Roma and Pat.



Dearly loved and loving husband of

Joan for 62 years.



Loving father & father-in-law of

Maryann & Greg, Liz & John, David & Maria,

Matt & Mareeta, Cathy & Hugh, Gabrielle & Paul and Christina.



Cherished Grandpa of 16 and

Great Grandpa of 7.



A Requiem Mass to celebrate Noel's life

will be held at St Raphael's Church,

Lowe Street, Queanbeyan at 1.30pm on Thursday, 16th January.



A burial will follow at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
