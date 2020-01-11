|
|
NOEL JAMES REID, OAM
17 July 1924 - 7 January 2020
A full life, well lived and well loved.
Son of Fred and Sarah Reid and son-in-law of Tom and Claire Frawley (all deceased).
Brother of Nance, Stan, Moya, Joan, Russell, Betty, John (all deceased), Roma and Pat.
Dearly loved and loving husband of
Joan for 62 years.
Loving father & father-in-law of
Maryann & Greg, Liz & John, David & Maria,
Matt & Mareeta, Cathy & Hugh, Gabrielle & Paul and Christina.
Cherished Grandpa of 16 and
Great Grandpa of 7.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Noel's life
will be held at St Raphael's Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan at 1.30pm on Thursday, 16th January.
A burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020