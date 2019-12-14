|
NOEL SYLVESTER 24 December 1946 - 7 December 2019 Late of Canberra, formerly of Yass. Noel passed away with his loving wife by his side. Beloved husband of Irene. Loving father of Annette, Phillip, Karen and Kylie (dec). Loving poppy & great-poppy of their families. Brother of Beth. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Noel's graveside funeral service to be held at Yass Lawn Cemetery, on Thursday 19th December, 2019, commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Yass Can-assist. W. T. Dennis & Son Funeral Directors | Yass 02 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019