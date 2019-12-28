Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hodgson Crescent
Pearce
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noela BURMINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noela BURMINGHAM


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Noela BURMINGHAM Obituary
Noela Mary Bermingham

(nee O'Shea)



24.12.1936 - 26.12.2019



Beloved wife of Joe (dec).

Mother to David, Mary-Therese, Marguerite, Gabby, Libby, Andrew, Julian, Lucy,

Adie and Damien.

Mother-in-law to Stephanie, John (dec) and Naomi.

Loved Grandma to Anthony, Caitlin, Tom, Aislinn, Patrick, David, Nicholas, Adam, Annie, Joseph, Emma. Ethan, Amelia, Luci,

Liam and Beth.



Thank you to Dr Ram and the staff on

Shivani Wing at Pines Living.



A mass of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Noela will be said at

Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

Hodgson Crescent, Pearce on Thursday 2 January 2019 at 1130 am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -