Noela Mary Bermingham
(nee O'Shea)
24.12.1936 - 26.12.2019
Beloved wife of Joe (dec).
Mother to David, Mary-Therese, Marguerite, Gabby, Libby, Andrew, Julian, Lucy,
Adie and Damien.
Mother-in-law to Stephanie, John (dec) and Naomi.
Loved Grandma to Anthony, Caitlin, Tom, Aislinn, Patrick, David, Nicholas, Adam, Annie, Joseph, Emma. Ethan, Amelia, Luci,
Liam and Beth.
Thank you to Dr Ram and the staff on
Shivani Wing at Pines Living.
A mass of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Noela will be said at
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
Hodgson Crescent, Pearce on Thursday 2 January 2019 at 1130 am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019