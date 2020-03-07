|
|
Noeleen Hilda Hewett
(nee Porter)
28 December 1929 - 26 February 2020
Loved wife of Peter Hewett (dec).
Much loved mother and mother -in-law of
Amanda and Ron.
Dearest Nanna of Heath, Luke and Eva.
Great grandmother of Isaac, Olivia,
Ashley and Elle.
Loved godmother of Daniel (dec).
'Forever in our hearts'
The funeral service for Noeleen will be held at
St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Jerrabomberra Avenue Narrabundah on Wednesday 11 March 2020, commencing at 11am. Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020