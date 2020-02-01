Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St John the Apostle Catholic Church
Corner Chave and Blackham Streets
Holt
NOLA ELLEN NEWTON

NOLA ELLEN NEWTON Obituary
NOLA ELLEN NEWTON

Passed away peacefully

on 30 January 2020.



Adored and adoring wife of Adrian (dec).

Cherished mother of Suzanne, Adrian,

Noellen, Christopher, Michael, Paul (dec),

Damien and Michelle.



Much loved mother-in-law of

Sue (dec), Cathy, Michael (dec), Lorreli,

Frances, Cathy and David.



Treasured grandmother of Clinton and Isa,

Bonnie and Sam, Lachlan, Ellie and Eddie,

Heather and Muj, Amanda and Gareth,

Gerad and Cherie, Melissa,

Reuben and Shannon, Jacinta and Matt,

Tyson, Renee and David, Marnie and Aiden,

Nathan and Morgan, Jennifer, Sarah, Ellen,

Oscar, Emily, and Thomas.



Loving great-grandmother of

Ashlee, Jordan, Jaimi, Denham, Maeve,

Landon, Savannah, Zayn, Aiman, Ione,

Milla, Sophie, and Rohan.



Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Nola will be

held at St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

Corner Chave and Blackham Streets, Holt on Saturday, 8 February 2020,

commencing at 11 am.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
