|
|
NOLA MARY SCHNEIDER
5 March 1942 - 15 November 2019
Passed away peacefully at
St Andrew's Village, Hughes
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Michael and Libby, Donna and Stewart.
Nan of Tara, Kayleigh,
Sean, Aislinn and Ben.
Loved sister of Kevin and Gayle.
Our heartfelt thanks to the carers,
staff and nurses at Clare Holland House,
Canberra Region Cancer Centre
and St Andrew's Village
for their care and support.
A service for Nola is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on
FRIDAY 22 November 2019 at 10:30am.
No flowers by request, rather a donation to
www.bowelcanceraustralia.org
in memory of Nola would be appreciated.
'MISSING YOU BLONDIE'
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019