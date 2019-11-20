Home
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Nola May SCHNEIDER


1942 - 2019
Nola May SCHNEIDER Obituary
NOLA MARY SCHNEIDER

5 March 1942 - 15 November 2019

Passed away peacefully at

St Andrew's Village, Hughes



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Michael and Libby, Donna and Stewart.

Nan of Tara, Kayleigh,

Sean, Aislinn and Ben.

Loved sister of Kevin and Gayle.



Our heartfelt thanks to the carers,

staff and nurses at Clare Holland House,

Canberra Region Cancer Centre

and St Andrew's Village

for their care and support.



A service for Nola is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on

FRIDAY 22 November 2019 at 10:30am.



No flowers by request, rather a donation to

www.bowelcanceraustralia.org

in memory of Nola would be appreciated.



'MISSING YOU BLONDIE'



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019
