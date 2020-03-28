|
|
NOLA MARY MUNRO
4 April 1932 - 21 March 2020
Taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly.
Reunited now with her loving partner
Ron and beloved son Raymond.
Loving mother of Tracey, loved friend of
Tracey's husband Russell and Ray's wife Hyllus.
Much loved Nan of Ben, Ryan, Liam, Joel
and loving great-grandmother to
Tahleigh, Nash, Khiarna and Teaya.
Cherished friend to many.
Thank you for all your love and support
You will be missed and never forgotten
Privately cremated.
Memorial services for Nola
will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020