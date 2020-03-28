Home
NOLA MUNRO


1932 - 2020
NOLA MUNRO Obituary
NOLA MARY MUNRO

4 April 1932 - 21 March 2020



Taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly.

Reunited now with her loving partner

Ron and beloved son Raymond.

Loving mother of Tracey, loved friend of

Tracey's husband Russell and Ray's wife Hyllus.

Much loved Nan of Ben, Ryan, Liam, Joel

and loving great-grandmother to

Tahleigh, Nash, Khiarna and Teaya.

Cherished friend to many.



Thank you for all your love and support

You will be missed and never forgotten



Privately cremated.



Memorial services for Nola

will be held at a later date.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
