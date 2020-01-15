|
NORAH WINIFRED OSBORNE
23 January 1925 - 12 January 2020
Passed away peacefully with family present
Dearly loved wife of Wally(dec)
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Peter(dec) and Heather, Neil and Denise,
David and Maria, Bruce and Irene.
Much loved Nanna of her 11 grandchildren
and great nana of 16 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to the doctors and staff at Bill McKenzie Gardens for their care for Norah.
A funeral service for Norah will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell
on WEDNESDAY January 22, 2020
commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020