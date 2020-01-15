Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Norah Winifred OSBORNE


1925 - 2020
Norah Winifred OSBORNE Obituary
NORAH WINIFRED OSBORNE

23 January 1925 - 12 January 2020



Passed away peacefully with family present



Dearly loved wife of Wally(dec)

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Peter(dec) and Heather, Neil and Denise,

David and Maria, Bruce and Irene.

Much loved Nanna of her 11 grandchildren

and great nana of 16 great grandchildren.



A special thanks to the doctors and staff at Bill McKenzie Gardens for their care for Norah.



A funeral service for Norah will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell

on WEDNESDAY January 22, 2020

commencing at 3pm.

,



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
