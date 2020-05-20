Home
Norma Elizabeth GOUGH

Norma Elizabeth GOUGH Obituary
Norma Elizabeth Gough

'Liz'

13 July 1938 - 15 May 2020



Dearly loved wife of Derek.



Adored and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah, Kate & Kerry, Abi, Sophie & Anthony and

Richard & Cath.



Loving grandmother and great grandmother to her sixteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



A life lived extraordinarily well.



Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Mountain View Aged Care for their kind and loving support of Mum over the last two years.



Forever in our hearts.



Privately cremated



Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020
