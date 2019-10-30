Home
Norma Ellen SCHRADER


1923 - 2019
SCHRADER, Norma Ellen Born 9 September 1923 passed away on 25 October 2019, surrounded by family. Loving wife to Ronald, mother to Helen, Chrisine and husbands and grandmother to Rhoderick, Alexander, Suzanne, Pamela and thier families. She will be greatly missed by many. Family and friends of NORMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way, Leppington on Friday (November 1, 2019) commencing at 11:00am. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019
