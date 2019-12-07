|
NORMA JOYCE VICKERY Of Tumut passed away peacefully at the Canberra Hospital on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 Loved wife of Ross (dec'd). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Jenny & Peter, Ian & Vicki, Ruthie & Paul, Julie, Mark and Jenny. Cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 92 years. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Norma will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, River Street, Tumut on Monday, 16th December 2019 commencing at 1pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumut Lawn Cemetery, Capper Street, Tumut. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Bush Fire Appeal will be accepted at the Church. ~ Rest In Peace ~ Beavan's Funeral Home 31 Richmond Street, TUMUT NSW 2720 (02) 6947 2457 all hours
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019