|
|
NORMA DOROTHY PARKES
4.9.1925 - 10.5.2020
Nornie passed away to be with
her husband Colin and daughter Kerry.
She leaves behind her daughters
Colleen and Narelle.
Husband: Arthur Colin (dec)
Daughters: Colleen,
Kerry (dec) and Narelle.
Sons in-law: Alan and Ray.
Grandchildren: Chris, Peter,
Kerrielyn and Paul.
Great Grandchildren: Isabella, Hannah,
Alex, Jack, George, Alfie, Aaron and Ebony.
Nornie adored her family and will be
greatly missed by family and friends.
It was an honour to be a part of the life
of such a wonderful woman.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020