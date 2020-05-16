Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA PARKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA PARKES


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
NORMA PARKES Obituary
NORMA DOROTHY PARKES

4.9.1925 - 10.5.2020



Nornie passed away to be with

her husband Colin and daughter Kerry.

She leaves behind her daughters

Colleen and Narelle.

Husband: Arthur Colin (dec)

Daughters: Colleen,

Kerry (dec) and Narelle.

Sons in-law: Alan and Ray.

Grandchildren: Chris, Peter,

Kerrielyn and Paul.

Great Grandchildren: Isabella, Hannah,

Alex, Jack, George, Alfie, Aaron and Ebony.



Nornie adored her family and will be

greatly missed by family and friends.

It was an honour to be a part of the life

of such a wonderful woman.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -