More Obituaries for Norman ELVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Anthony ELVIN

Norman Anthony ELVIN Obituary
Dr Norman (Nobby) Anthony Elvin 1928 - 2019 Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, doctor, avid wilderness adventurer, voracious reader, skilled woodworker, and cook with a unique culinary style. A good and caring man who will be much missed. Daily walks in all weather kept him exploring new horizons into his nineties, the destinations always 'just around the corner.' He was a life-long advocate for public health care wherever he worked: in the UK, at Mooroopna Base Hospital in Victoria, in Canberra, Darwin, Adelaide, and the Bega Valley. The Elvin family thanks Nobby's old friends who have been so kind to him and to the Miranjani Nursing Home staff for superlative and humane care in his final days. Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
