NORMAN JAMES SMITH Left our world with peace in his heart, 27th March 2020. Aged 82 years. Loving husband of Lyn. Much loved dad of Stuart and Fiona. Special grandfather to Ebony, Hannah, Zara, Claudia and proud great grandfather of Oliver. Beloved brother of Jan, Roslyn and John, and their families. Fond brother-in-law of Carolyn and John, Robert and Kathy and their families. Privately cremated on 3rd April 2020. A special celebration of Norm's life will be held later this year, when all our lives return to normal. "It's all about timing" Heritage Brothers Wes and Ashley Heritage Gold Coast (07) 5535 8758
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 1, 2020