Home
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN STANLEY DAVEY

Add a Memory
NORMAN STANLEY DAVEY Obituary
NORMAN STANLEY DAVEY Formerly of Canberra, Norm passed away surrounded by love at Heritage Lodge, Murwillumbah on the 17th August, 2019. He was 96 years old. Dearly loved and missed by his wife of 72 years Pat, and his children, Charlie, Tricia, Meredith, and his son-in-law John. Loving Grandpa to Katie (dec) , Tom & Angela and Jessie & Jonah. Great-Grandpa to Sam, Mia and Xavier. Forever in our hearts As Norman wished, he was privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.