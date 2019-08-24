|
|
NORMAN STANLEY DAVEY Formerly of Canberra, Norm passed away surrounded by love at Heritage Lodge, Murwillumbah on the 17th August, 2019. He was 96 years old. Dearly loved and missed by his wife of 72 years Pat, and his children, Charlie, Tricia, Meredith, and his son-in-law John. Loving Grandpa to Katie (dec) , Tom & Angela and Jessie & Jonah. Great-Grandpa to Sam, Mia and Xavier. Forever in our hearts As Norman wished, he was privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019