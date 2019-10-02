Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ojar BOBETS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ojar Juris (George) BOBETS

Add a Memory
Ojar Juris (George) BOBETS Obituary
BOBETS Ojars Juris ( George) 19 April 1937 - 26 September 2019 Beloved son of Victors & Lizete (dec). Dearly loved husband of Anne, loved brother and brother-in-law of Andre & Lydia. Cherished father of Vesma and adored Step father and father-in-law of Lee & David. Loved Opops to Izaak and Grandpa to Josh & Kayla. Loved Uncle of Rhiannon. Passed away peacefully at home. Funeral service to be held Thursday 10th October at St.Philip's Anglican Church Bungendore at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ojar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.