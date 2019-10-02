|
BOBETS Ojars Juris ( George) 19 April 1937 - 26 September 2019 Beloved son of Victors & Lizete (dec). Dearly loved husband of Anne, loved brother and brother-in-law of Andre & Lydia. Cherished father of Vesma and adored Step father and father-in-law of Lee & David. Loved Opops to Izaak and Grandpa to Josh & Kayla. Loved Uncle of Rhiannon. Passed away peacefully at home. Funeral service to be held Thursday 10th October at St.Philip's Anglican Church Bungendore at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019