SMITH, Oriel Justine 27 July 2019 at Moruya District Hospital, Moruya, late of Broulee NSW. Beloved wife of Graham, treasured mother of Brad and Debbie, Kaely and Mike. Adored Gran of Rachel and Rob, Caitlin, Lachlan, Nicholas, Cassandra and Jorden. Great Gran of Matilda and Benjamin. Oma of Benny, Emma, Jarrad, Lan and Ryan. Aged 84 years. A celebration of Oriel's life will be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, NSW, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Thursday the 1st of August 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Cancer Council Australia would be appreciated and can be made on the day at the Chapel.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019