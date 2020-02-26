|
HUBER, Oskar Joseph - 21st February 2020 at Calvary Hospital. Late of Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loved father and father-in-law of Christina & Robert, Nicholas and Thomas. Cherished poppy of Patrick, Ben, Ellie, Emily & Louis. Loved brother of Karin and Irene. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 69 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Oskar's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Saturday 29th February 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the ACT Rescue & Foster Inc. (ARF) would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020