PALMA (PAM) JANICE CAMERON 11 April 1936 - 19 September 2019 Daughter of Doreen and Daniel McCormack (both dec). Step-daughter of John Atkinson (dec). Mother to Jodie, Barry (Fred), Peta, and Karen. Mother-in-law to Watson and Rob. Nana and nanny to Aaron, Daniel, Ellis, Maya, Sam, Jennifer and Emily. Sister of Dorothy (dec), Gwendoline, Marjorie (dec), Gloria (dec) and Miriam. Cherished by her many friends, extended family and beloved pets, in particular her cat 'Jac'. Unique. Beautiful. Challenging. Much loved and sadly missed. Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019