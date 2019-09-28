Home
Resources
More Obituaries for PALMA CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PALMA JANICE CAMERON

Add a Memory
PALMA JANICE CAMERON Obituary
PALMA (PAM) JANICE CAMERON 11 April 1936 - 19 September 2019 Daughter of Doreen and Daniel McCormack (both dec). Step-daughter of John Atkinson (dec). Mother to Jodie, Barry (Fred), Peta, and Karen. Mother-in-law to Watson and Rob. Nana and nanny to Aaron, Daniel, Ellis, Maya, Sam, Jennifer and Emily. Sister of Dorothy (dec), Gwendoline, Marjorie (dec), Gloria (dec) and Miriam. Cherished by her many friends, extended family and beloved pets, in particular her cat 'Jac'. Unique. Beautiful. Challenging. Much loved and sadly missed. Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.