More Obituaries for Pamela GIDLEYBAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Joan GIDLEYBAIRD

Pamela Joan GIDLEYBAIRD Obituary
Pamela Joan Gidley-Baird



8 September 1921 - 22 September 2019



Born in Kuala Lumpur, married in Singapore to Gidley (dec)



Passed away peacefully in St Andrew's Village, Hughes, ACT.

Lovingly known as Pamela, Mum, Mother, Grandma and GG to her family and friends.



A farewell for Pamela will be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion at The National Arboretum Canberra, Forest Drive, off Tuggeranong Parkway, Weston Creek, Canberra Australian Capital Territory,

on Monday 30 September

commencing at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
