|
|
Pamela (Pam) Marion Pini
6 March 1934 - 16 April 2020
Born in the Queanbeyan Base Hospital to
Kathleen and Herbert Williams (both dec),
Sister to Helen (dec),
Husband to Luciano (Lou),
Mother and mother in law to
Michael & Leanne,
Lynette & James Gallagher and
Matthew & Rebecca. Grandmother to
Jonathon, Samantha, Jessica, Andrew,
Rachel, Kaleb and Maliah
Sister in law to
John Hynes (dec), Guido Pini (dec),
Bruno and Mary Pini (both dec),
Rene & Vic Res (dec),
Olga & Les Dorman (dec),
Mary & Paul Brown,
John & Pat Pini (dec).
Aunty Pam and dearest friend to all.
Private Service to be held.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020