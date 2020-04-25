Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela PINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela PINI


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Pamela PINI Obituary
Pamela (Pam) Marion Pini

6 March 1934 - 16 April 2020



Born in the Queanbeyan Base Hospital to

Kathleen and Herbert Williams (both dec),

Sister to Helen (dec),

Husband to Luciano (Lou),

Mother and mother in law to

Michael & Leanne,

Lynette & James Gallagher and

Matthew & Rebecca. Grandmother to

Jonathon, Samantha, Jessica, Andrew,

Rachel, Kaleb and Maliah

Sister in law to

John Hynes (dec), Guido Pini (dec),

Bruno and Mary Pini (both dec),

Rene & Vic Res (dec),

Olga & Les Dorman (dec),

Mary & Paul Brown,

John & Pat Pini (dec).

Aunty Pam and dearest friend to all.



Private Service to be held.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -