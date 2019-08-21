|
|
PARASKEVOU SARRI
(Loula)
18 December 1932 - 17 August 2019
Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful
staff at Bupa Stirling where
Mum passed peacefully.
Reunited with Panayiotis.
Much loved mother to Maria, Androula,
Florentia and Tony, much loved
mother-in-law to Arthur and Ken and
adored yiayia of Nicholas, Natalie,
Peter, Adam and Luke.
The funeral service for Paraskevou will be held
in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
Gosse Street, Kingston on Friday,
23 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Alzheimer's Australia, envelopes
will be made available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019