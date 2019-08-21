Home
PARASKEVOU SARRI


1932 - 2019
PARASKEVOU SARRI Obituary
PARASKEVOU SARRI

(Loula)

18 December 1932 - 17 August 2019



Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful

staff at Bupa Stirling where

Mum passed peacefully.



Reunited with Panayiotis.

Much loved mother to Maria, Androula,

Florentia and Tony, much loved

mother-in-law to Arthur and Ken and

adored yiayia of Nicholas, Natalie,

Peter, Adam and Luke.



The funeral service for Paraskevou will be held

in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,

Gosse Street, Kingston on Friday,

23 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Alzheimer's Australia, envelopes

will be made available.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019
