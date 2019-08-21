Home
More Obituaries for Pasquale CAGGIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale CAGGIANO


1924 - 2019
Pasquale CAGGIANO Obituary
PASQUALE CAGGIANO

11 July 1924 - 16 August 2019

Passed away peacefully



Loving husband of Carmela.(dec)

Father of Ben and Tony.

Father-in-law of Josephine and Antonietta.

Nonno of Pat and Maria, Carmel and Tony,

Sara and Damian.

Great-Nonno of Ryan, Maddi, Michael,

Joshua, Victoria and Luca.



Requiem Mass for the

repose of the soul of Pasquale

will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce,

on FRIDAY 23 August 2019,

commencing at 1.00pm.



At the conclusion of the Mass,

burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery,

Justinian Street, Phillip.



Rosary will be recited at

Tobin Brothers Chapel,

75 Canberra Ave, Kingston

on THURSDAY 22 August 2019

commencing at 6.30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Cancer Research Foundation Australia

or Cystic Fibrosis Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the Church.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019
