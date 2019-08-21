|
|
PASQUALE CAGGIANO
11 July 1924 - 16 August 2019
Passed away peacefully
Loving husband of Carmela.(dec)
Father of Ben and Tony.
Father-in-law of Josephine and Antonietta.
Nonno of Pat and Maria, Carmel and Tony,
Sara and Damian.
Great-Nonno of Ryan, Maddi, Michael,
Joshua, Victoria and Luca.
Requiem Mass for the
repose of the soul of Pasquale
will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce,
on FRIDAY 23 August 2019,
commencing at 1.00pm.
At the conclusion of the Mass,
burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip.
Rosary will be recited at
Tobin Brothers Chapel,
75 Canberra Ave, Kingston
on THURSDAY 22 August 2019
commencing at 6.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
Cancer Research Foundation Australia
or Cystic Fibrosis Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the Church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019