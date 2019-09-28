Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann GREEN


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia Ann GREEN Obituary
PATRICIA ANN GREEN

18 June 1933 - 22 September 2019



Loving wife of Richard (dec).

Much loved mother of

Lynette, Rhonda, Lorraine and Wayne.

Loved grandmother of Stacey, Jason, Erin,

Richard and great-grandmother of

Dominic, Addison, Phoebe, Brooke and Claire.



Loved and always remembered.



The funeral service for Patricia will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

1 October 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to Rise Above, envelopes will be available.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.