PATRICIA ANN GREEN
18 June 1933 - 22 September 2019
Loving wife of Richard (dec).
Much loved mother of
Lynette, Rhonda, Lorraine and Wayne.
Loved grandmother of Stacey, Jason, Erin,
Richard and great-grandmother of
Dominic, Addison, Phoebe, Brooke and Claire.
Loved and always remembered.
The funeral service for Patricia will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
1 October 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to Rise Above, envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019