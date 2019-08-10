Home
Patricia BROWN


1935 - 2019
Patricia BROWN Obituary
PATRICIA ANN BROWN

14 February 1935 - 5 August 2019



Passed away peacefully with her

loving family by her side.



Darling wife of Harry (dec).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Kim, Steve and Anne, Kelly and Paul.

Adored Nan of Nikki and Jay, Mia,

Gerard and James.

Cherished Grammy of Mackenzie and Polly.

Much loved sister, aunt, cousin and friend.



Alway so loving and thoughtful of others.



A funeral service to celebrate Patricia's life

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY, 14 August 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RSPCA in Patricia's memory.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019
