|
|
PATRICIA ANN BROWN
14 February 1935 - 5 August 2019
Passed away peacefully with her
loving family by her side.
Darling wife of Harry (dec).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Kim, Steve and Anne, Kelly and Paul.
Adored Nan of Nikki and Jay, Mia,
Gerard and James.
Cherished Grammy of Mackenzie and Polly.
Much loved sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Alway so loving and thoughtful of others.
A funeral service to celebrate Patricia's life
will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
WEDNESDAY, 14 August 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RSPCA in Patricia's memory.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019