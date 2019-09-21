|
|
PATRICIA JOAN BUCKLEY
16 April 1931 - 15 September 2019
A lovely lady and cherished friend.
Beloved wife of James (dec. 2009).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Elizabeth and Bruce Harley, John,
Debra and Frank Bowles (dec. 2005)
and Andrew.
Adored grandmother of David and Emma,
Kathryn, Peter, Jenny and
Stephanie and William.
Special Great Nan of Meg, Myles, Morgan,
Alia and Nathan.
Treasured Aunty Pat to many.
Family and friends are invited to share a celebration of Patricia's life, to be held at
The Roos Club, 74 Stuart Street,
Queanbeyan on WEDNESDAY,
25 September 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
