Patricia BUCKLEY


1931 - 2019
Patricia BUCKLEY Obituary
PATRICIA JOAN BUCKLEY

16 April 1931 - 15 September 2019



A lovely lady and cherished friend.



Beloved wife of James (dec. 2009).



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Elizabeth and Bruce Harley, John,

Debra and Frank Bowles (dec. 2005)

and Andrew.



Adored grandmother of David and Emma,

Kathryn, Peter, Jenny and

Stephanie and William.



Special Great Nan of Meg, Myles, Morgan,

Alia and Nathan.



Treasured Aunty Pat to many.



Family and friends are invited to share a celebration of Patricia's life, to be held at

The Roos Club, 74 Stuart Street,

Queanbeyan on WEDNESDAY,

25 September 2019, commencing at 11.00am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
