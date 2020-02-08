Home
Patricia EDWARDS


1930 - 2020
Patricia EDWARDS Obituary
PATRICIA 'PATSY' EDWARDS

1 January 1930 - 5 February 2020



Much loved wife of Bill (dec'd).



Dearly loved mother of Alison,

Helen and Jennifer.



Beloved mother-in-law of John,

Bob and Ron.



Treasured grandmother of Meghan, Laura,

Andrew, James, Fiona, Thomas

and Stephanie.



Precious great grandmother of Fin,

Bowen and Ava.



A loving mother and special friend,

she will always be in our hearts



Sincere thanks to the staff at

St Andrew's Village, Hughes.



Requiem mass for Patsy will be held at

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

3 Strangways Street, Curtin

on Wednesday 12 February at 2:00 pm.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

St Vincent de Paul Society

would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
