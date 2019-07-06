Home
Patricia Joan WILLIAMS


1923 - 2019
Patricia Joan WILLIAMS Obituary
PATRICIA JOAN WILLIAMS

Died peacefully at age 95 years at

Jindalee Aged Care Residence on

Sunday, 30 June 2019.



Wife of George Robertson Williams OAM (dec).

Sadly missed by

Peter and Gryff, Neil and Robyn,

grandchildren Elly, Moira, Rikkaine,

Dan (dec) and Felicia, great-grandchildren

Chloe, Kiara, Zach, Aida and Rhys.



There will be no public funeral service, a private

family memorial gathering will be held in Darwin.



If people wish to make donations in her memory

please do so to Save The Children Fund for

whom she worked hard and supported

over many years.



The family would like to publically thank the

staff at Jindalee, especially the Hoya staff,

for their wonderful support and friendship.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
