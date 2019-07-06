|
|
PATRICIA JOAN WILLIAMS
Died peacefully at age 95 years at
Jindalee Aged Care Residence on
Sunday, 30 June 2019.
Wife of George Robertson Williams OAM (dec).
Sadly missed by
Peter and Gryff, Neil and Robyn,
grandchildren Elly, Moira, Rikkaine,
Dan (dec) and Felicia, great-grandchildren
Chloe, Kiara, Zach, Aida and Rhys.
There will be no public funeral service, a private
family memorial gathering will be held in Darwin.
If people wish to make donations in her memory
please do so to Save The Children Fund for
whom she worked hard and supported
over many years.
The family would like to publically thank the
staff at Jindalee, especially the Hoya staff,
for their wonderful support and friendship.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019