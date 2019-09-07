|
|
|
BROCKLEHURST
Patricia Joy
2nd September 2019
Late of Soldiers Point
Formerly of Canberra
Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Norman, Peter, Rick and Marita, Jane and David, Adrian and Lyn, Cathy (dec'd). Adored grandmother of Kathryn, Jennifer, Jason, Tegan, Laura, Dean, Megan, Sarah and Elise. Much loved daughter of Henry and Annie Andrews. Loved sister of Nancy (dec'd), Keith (dec'd), Betty and Fred (dec'd).
Patricia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Aged 93 years
A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019