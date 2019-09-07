Home
Patricia Joy BROCKLEHURST

Patricia Joy BROCKLEHURST Obituary
BROCKLEHURST

Patricia Joy

2nd September 2019

Late of Soldiers Point

Formerly of Canberra



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Norman, Peter, Rick and Marita, Jane and David, Adrian and Lyn, Cathy (dec'd). Adored grandmother of Kathryn, Jennifer, Jason, Tegan, Laura, Dean, Megan, Sarah and Elise. Much loved daughter of Henry and Annie Andrews. Loved sister of Nancy (dec'd), Keith (dec'd), Betty and Fred (dec'd).



Patricia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Aged 93 years



A private cremation will be held.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
