Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
St Ninian's Uniting Church
Cnr Brigalow and Mouat Sts
Lyneham
View Map
More Obituaries for Patricia MORISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia MORISON


1934 - 2020
Patricia MORISON Obituary
PATRICIA MORISON

4 September 1934 - 16 March 2020

Passed away peacefully



Much loved wife of Ian (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Bob and Cathy, Jenny and Peter,

Elizabeth and Otavius, Andrew and Annie.

Loved grandmother of Claire, Iain,

Glenn, Kieren, Alistair, Oliver, Emily, Thomas,

Patrick, Harry, Max and Stan.



A special thanks to the caring staff of

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community.



The funeral service for Patricia will be held

in the St Ninian's Uniting Church

Cnr Brigalow and Mouat Sts, Lyneham

on THURSDAY 2 April, 2020

commencing at 1.30pm.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to Arthrits Australia.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Print Obituary
