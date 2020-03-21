|
|
PATRICIA MORISON
4 September 1934 - 16 March 2020
Passed away peacefully
Much loved wife of Ian (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Bob and Cathy, Jenny and Peter,
Elizabeth and Otavius, Andrew and Annie.
Loved grandmother of Claire, Iain,
Glenn, Kieren, Alistair, Oliver, Emily, Thomas,
Patrick, Harry, Max and Stan.
A special thanks to the caring staff of
Calvary Haydon Retirement Community.
The funeral service for Patricia will be held
in the St Ninian's Uniting Church
Cnr Brigalow and Mouat Sts, Lyneham
on THURSDAY 2 April, 2020
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to Arthrits Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020