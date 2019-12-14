|
|
PATRICIA MARY SMITH
22 December 1928 - 7 December 2019
Passed away peacefully.
Loved and loving wife of
John Michael Smith (dec).
Beloved mother of Lynette, Michael,
Paul and their families.
Sincere thanks to the caring staff of
Goodwin Ainslie and the doctors,
nurses and staff of Calvary Hospital.
The funeral service for Patricia will be held in
St Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Monday,
23 December 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
In Patricia's memory, please feel free
to wear bright colours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
The Bushfire Relief Fund.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019