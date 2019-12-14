Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue
Forrest
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA SMITH

Add a Memory
PATRICIA SMITH Obituary
PATRICIA MARY SMITH

22 December 1928 - 7 December 2019

Passed away peacefully.



Loved and loving wife of

John Michael Smith (dec).

Beloved mother of Lynette, Michael,

Paul and their families.



Sincere thanks to the caring staff of

Goodwin Ainslie and the doctors,

nurses and staff of Calvary Hospital.



The funeral service for Patricia will be held in

St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Monday,

23 December 2019, commencing at 10:30am.

In Patricia's memory, please feel free

to wear bright colours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

The Bushfire Relief Fund.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -