Home
Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion
Forest Drive
National Arboretum
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia WOODRUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia WOODRUFF


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia WOODRUFF Obituary
Patricia Woodruff 4 December 1933 - 20 December 2019 Cherished wife of Brian, and loving mother of Martin, Rosalie, Julia, Leonie, Stefanie, Alice and Christina. Granny of Elsie, David, Brendan, Aisep, Erin, Meagan, Oliver, Mae, Rohan, Tilda, Tess, Ella, Cassia, Zoe and Evie. Daughter of Charles and Honora Pitman, and much loved sister of Michael, Pauline, Greg and Anthony. Thank you to those at St Andrew's Village who tenderly cared for her. Patricia was buried at Woden Cemetery on 24th December. A memorial service will be held Saturday, 18th January, 12.30pm at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive, National Arboretum.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -