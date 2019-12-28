|
Patricia Woodruff 4 December 1933 - 20 December 2019 Cherished wife of Brian, and loving mother of Martin, Rosalie, Julia, Leonie, Stefanie, Alice and Christina. Granny of Elsie, David, Brendan, Aisep, Erin, Meagan, Oliver, Mae, Rohan, Tilda, Tess, Ella, Cassia, Zoe and Evie. Daughter of Charles and Honora Pitman, and much loved sister of Michael, Pauline, Greg and Anthony. Thank you to those at St Andrew's Village who tenderly cared for her. Patricia was buried at Woden Cemetery on 24th December. A memorial service will be held Saturday, 18th January, 12.30pm at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive, National Arboretum.
