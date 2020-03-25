|
|
Patrick John Shanahan 12 December 1936 to 19 March 2020 Husband of Helen, father of 9 children, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren Pat passed away while surrounded by family. Pat was a long time Canberra resident, a businessman, sports fan and active volunteer, before his move to the Sunshine Coast. He was loved and will be missed by all his family and many friends. Pat's family is holding a small service on the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday 28 March and encourage friends to have a moments silence at 12 noon AEDT and have a drink for him afterward. An old fashioned Irish wake will be held at a later time.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020