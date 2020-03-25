Home
Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunshine Coast
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick SHANAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick John SHANAHAN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patrick John SHANAHAN Obituary
Patrick John Shanahan 12 December 1936 to 19 March 2020 Husband of Helen, father of 9 children, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren Pat passed away while surrounded by family. Pat was a long time Canberra resident, a businessman, sports fan and active volunteer, before his move to the Sunshine Coast. He was loved and will be missed by all his family and many friends. Pat's family is holding a small service on the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday 28 March and encourage friends to have a moments silence at 12 noon AEDT and have a drink for him afterward. An old fashioned Irish wake will be held at a later time.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -