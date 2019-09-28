Home
1970 - 2019
Patrick MAHER Obituary
PATRICK SURREY MAHER

23 November 1970 - 26 September 2019



Loving son of

Barry and Mandy Maher and

Raye and Les (dec) McSweeney.



Loved father of Olivia, Cooper and Bailey.

Brother of Angie and Chris, Danny and Sally

and uncle to their children.



A cherished friend and mate to many.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at

St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue,

Forrest on Thursday, 3 October 2019,

commencing at 2:30 pm.

Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to the Ricky Stuart Foundation.

Envelopes will be available.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
