|
|
PATRICK O'CONNOR
26 January 1940 - 23 November 2019
Beloved husband of Stella (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of David and Judy, Michael, Louise and Steven.
Proud Pop of Luke, Renae, Karl, Melissa,
Dom, Connor, Krystal and Jessica.
Big Pop of Tyler, Ashton and Oliver.
Prayers for Pat will be offfered in
St Thomas More's Catholic Church,
White Crescent, Campbell on
TUESDAY 3 December 2019,
commencing at 11:00am.
At the conclusion of prayers, burial will
follow at Woden Cemetery
Justinian Street, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019