310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas More's Catholic Church
White Crescent
Campbell
Patrick O'CONNOR


1940 - 2019
Patrick O'CONNOR Obituary
PATRICK O'CONNOR

26 January 1940 - 23 November 2019



Beloved husband of Stella (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law of David and Judy, Michael, Louise and Steven.

Proud Pop of Luke, Renae, Karl, Melissa,

Dom, Connor, Krystal and Jessica.

Big Pop of Tyler, Ashton and Oliver.



Prayers for Pat will be offfered in

St Thomas More's Catholic Church,

White Crescent, Campbell on

TUESDAY 3 December 2019,

commencing at 11:00am.



At the conclusion of prayers, burial will

follow at Woden Cemetery

Justinian Street, Phillip.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
