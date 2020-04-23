Home
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
A graveside service will be streamed at https://youtu.be/P7a8XIUsURQ
Patrick REID


1935 - 2020
Patrick REID Obituary
Patrick William Reid



Born 03 July 1935 in Boorowa NSW

and died surrounded by his family on

17 April 2020 in Canberra.



'And the bush hath friends to meet him,

and their kindly voices greet him

In the murmur of the breezes and the river on its bars,

And he sees the vision splendid of the sunlit plains extended,

And at night the wond'rous glory of the everlasting stars.'



Much loved husband of

Peggy (dec) and Philippa.

Devoted brother and uncle to many.

Dearest father and father in law to

Sarah & Michael, Anne & Graham,

Rebecca & Rod, Emma & Chris and

Patrick & Emma.

Grandfather to Callum, Lauren, Lachlan, Amelia, Mark, Jessica, Bella, Phoebe,

Isaac and James.

Devoted great grandfather to Gracie.



A humble man who taught us to

diligently fulfil our duties as he did.



A graveside service will be streamed at

at 11am Friday 24th April 2020



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 23, 2020
