|
|
Patrick William Reid
Born 03 July 1935 in Boorowa NSW
and died surrounded by his family on
17 April 2020 in Canberra.
'And the bush hath friends to meet him,
and their kindly voices greet him
In the murmur of the breezes and the river on its bars,
And he sees the vision splendid of the sunlit plains extended,
And at night the wond'rous glory of the everlasting stars.'
Much loved husband of
Peggy (dec) and Philippa.
Devoted brother and uncle to many.
Dearest father and father in law to
Sarah & Michael, Anne & Graham,
Rebecca & Rod, Emma & Chris and
Patrick & Emma.
Grandfather to Callum, Lauren, Lachlan, Amelia, Mark, Jessica, Bella, Phoebe,
Isaac and James.
Devoted great grandfather to Gracie.
A humble man who taught us to
diligently fulfil our duties as he did.
A graveside service will be streamed at
https://youtu.be/P7a8XIUsURQ
at 11am Friday 24th April 2020
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 23, 2020