[[CANCHSE4491]]
PAUL ( PAVLE ) FINTA
Passed away peacefully
at the age of 94 years
on Tuesday, 12th November 2019
at the Canberra Hospital,
just before midnight.
He will be sadly missed and fondly
remembered by his wife Adila,
children, grandchildren, great grandchildren
and his extended family.
The Funeral Service for Paul will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on THURSDAY, 21st November 2019,
commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019