Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul FINTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul (Pavle) FINTA


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Paul (Pavle) FINTA Obituary
[[CANCHSE4491]]

PAUL ( PAVLE ) FINTA

Passed away peacefully

at the age of 94 years

on Tuesday, 12th November 2019

at the Canberra Hospital,

just before midnight.



He will be sadly missed and fondly

remembered by his wife Adila,

children, grandchildren, great grandchildren

and his extended family.



The Funeral Service for Paul will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on THURSDAY, 21st November 2019,

commencing at 12pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -