|
|
Paul Malcolm Stuart
BALLARD
11 November 1935,
Swansea, Wales
27 August 2019,
Canberra, Australia
Dearly beloved and loving husband of Judith.
Much loved and proud father of
James and Gareth.
He has slipped the surly bonds of earth
(John Magee)
The funeral service will be held in the
Tobin Brothers Chapel
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen
on THURSDAY 5 September 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
A committal service will follow in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019