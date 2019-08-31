Home
Paul Malcolm Stuart BALLARD


1935 - 2019
Paul Malcolm Stuart BALLARD Obituary
Paul Malcolm Stuart

BALLARD

11 November 1935,

Swansea, Wales

27 August 2019,

Canberra, Australia



Dearly beloved and loving husband of Judith.

Much loved and proud father of

James and Gareth.



He has slipped the surly bonds of earth

(John Magee)



The funeral service will be held in the

Tobin Brothers Chapel

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen

on THURSDAY 5 September 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



A committal service will follow in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
