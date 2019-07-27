Home
Paul William COMBRIDGE

Paul William COMBRIDGE Obituary
PAUL WILLIAM COMBRIDGE

21 September 1941 - 21 July 2019



Devoted and loving husband of Joy (dec.)

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Andrew and Mary, Maxine and Tony,

David and Catherine, and Berlinda.

Adored Poppy of Ryan, Tiali,

Dominique, Solitaire and Lawrence.

Loved great-grand Poppy of

Georgia, Olivia and Charlotte.

Dearly loved brother.

Friend and mate to many.



Now resting in peace and reunited

with his beloved wife Joy.



The funeral service for Paul will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,

30 July 2019, commencing at 10:15am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Paul's memory

may be made to Parkinson's Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
