PAULINA MARCINIAK July 1923 - 2 April 2020 Beloved Mother of Bob, Danuty, Adele and Paul (dec). Mother in Law of Jon (dec), Laurie and Wendy. Loving Bubcia to Jeannie, Angela, Jacob, Caleb, Martin, Katie, Emily and their partners. Adored Great Bubcia to Steven, Cooper, Giselle and Amelie. Cherished friend to many. To the staff at Warrigal Queanbeyan, we thank you for the care and compassion you have shown. Due to the current restrictions the family will have a private burial at 11am on Wednesday 15 April. The service will be streamed online for people who would like to participate via the link: https:// adventistchurch.zoom.us/j/392863898 Please keep Paulina in your thoughts and prayers. In the arms of her loving God.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020