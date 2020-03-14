|
|
PAULINE ANNA BARAGRY
23 November 1955 - 12 March 2020
Beloved wife of David.
Adored mother of Lauren and Vincent.
Loving mother-in-law of David.
Treasured Nanny to Hugo and Lillian.
Sincere thanks to Dr Leong and other medical
and nursing staff at the Canberra Hospital
who treated Pauline with such
care and compassion.
A service will be held to celebrate Pauline's life
in the chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on TUESDAY, 24 March 2020,
commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to
ACT Cancer Council would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020