White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Pauline BARAGRY


1955 - 2020
Pauline BARAGRY Obituary
PAULINE ANNA BARAGRY

23 November 1955 - 12 March 2020



Beloved wife of David.

Adored mother of Lauren and Vincent.

Loving mother-in-law of David.

Treasured Nanny to Hugo and Lillian.



Sincere thanks to Dr Leong and other medical

and nursing staff at the Canberra Hospital

who treated Pauline with such

care and compassion.



A service will be held to celebrate Pauline's life

in the chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on TUESDAY, 24 March 2020,

commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to

ACT Cancer Council would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
