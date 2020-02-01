|
|
PENNY TAYLOR
Passed away in the arms of her beloved
husband Colin Pardoe, on 28 January 2020.
Mother to Bree and her family,
Victor and Robert; to Zevon and his family,
Rebecca, Zari and Sylvia;
'mum' to Mark and Steve.
Sister to Wendy and Howard; loved and
admired aunt to their children -
Mary and Anna, James and Natalia.
Friend to so many people across Australia.
No words can express my thanks to
my brother Richard, daughter Bree and
great mate Dan Hutton for their help with
care of Penny over the last five weeks.
Thanks to the medicos over the years,
particularly in the last months with such good
care by staff of National Capital Hospital,
Calvary home based Palliative Care
and Community Nursing.
The funeral service will be held at
All Saints Anglican Church, Cowper Street,
Ainslie on Wednesday, 5 February 2020,
commencing at 12 noon.
Private cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020