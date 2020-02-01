Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
All Saints Anglican Church
Cowper Street
Ainslie
View Map
Penelope TAYLOR


1941 - 2020
Penelope TAYLOR Obituary
PENNY TAYLOR



Passed away in the arms of her beloved

husband Colin Pardoe, on 28 January 2020.



Mother to Bree and her family,

Victor and Robert; to Zevon and his family,

Rebecca, Zari and Sylvia;

'mum' to Mark and Steve.

Sister to Wendy and Howard; loved and

admired aunt to their children -

Mary and Anna, James and Natalia.

Friend to so many people across Australia.



No words can express my thanks to

my brother Richard, daughter Bree and

great mate Dan Hutton for their help with

care of Penny over the last five weeks.

Thanks to the medicos over the years,

particularly in the last months with such good

care by staff of National Capital Hospital,

Calvary home based Palliative Care

and Community Nursing.



The funeral service will be held at

All Saints Anglican Church, Cowper Street,

Ainslie on Wednesday, 5 February 2020,

commencing at 12 noon.



Private cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
