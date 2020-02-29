Home
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Lanyon Drive
Queanbeyan
Percy KING


1925 - 2020
Percy KING Obituary
Percy Winston Goode King



'Bill'



NX329132



14 January 1925 - 25 February 2020



Loving husband of Shirley (dec).

Devoted father and father-in-law to

Geoff & Steph, Jill, Stephen & Sue,

Robert & Karen, Barry (Dec) & Lucy and Vicki.

Bragging grandfather and great grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren with 1 on the way.



'Always tell the truth'



A Celebration for the life of Bill will be held graveside at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on

Tuesday 3rd March, commencing at 11am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
