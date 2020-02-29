|
|
Percy Winston Goode King
'Bill'
NX329132
14 January 1925 - 25 February 2020
Loving husband of Shirley (dec).
Devoted father and father-in-law to
Geoff & Steph, Jill, Stephen & Sue,
Robert & Karen, Barry (Dec) & Lucy and Vicki.
Bragging grandfather and great grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren with 1 on the way.
'Always tell the truth'
A Celebration for the life of Bill will be held graveside at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on
Tuesday 3rd March, commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020