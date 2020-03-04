Home
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St Bernards Catholic Church
Batehaven
More Obituaries for Pero BURUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pero (Peter) BURUM


1939 - 2020
Pero (Peter) BURUM Obituary
BURUM, Pero (Peter) 6th August 1939 - 28th February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ana, father of Vlaho. Dida of Steven, Stephanie, Anita, Bianca and Olivia. Great Grandfather of Mia. Pero's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the St Bernards Catholic Church, Batehaven, NSW, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Friday the 6th of March 2020. Followed by a burial at the Broulee Lawn Cemetery, Broulee, NSW.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020
