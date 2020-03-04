|
BURUM, Pero (Peter) 6th August 1939 - 28th February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ana, father of Vlaho. Dida of Steven, Stephanie, Anita, Bianca and Olivia. Great Grandfather of Mia. Pero's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the St Bernards Catholic Church, Batehaven, NSW, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Friday the 6th of March 2020. Followed by a burial at the Broulee Lawn Cemetery, Broulee, NSW.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 4, 2020