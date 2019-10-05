Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Peter BRICE


1950 - 2019
Peter BRICE Obituary
PETER BRICE

31 December 1950 - 1 October 2019



Devoted husband of Silva.

Treasured father and father-in-law of

Natalie and Jerome, and Michael.

Proud Grandpa of Archie, Annie and Denzel.

Loved and sadly missed by all his family.



The funeral service for Peter will be held in

The Chapel at Gold Creek,

O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls

on Tuesday, 8 October 2019

commencing at 9-30am.

A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Salvation Army.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
