|
|
The Reverend
PETER RUDOLPH DILLON AM
28 June 1935 - 20 August 2019
Loving husband of Elaine.
Much loved and respected
father and father-in-law of
Stephen and Lucy, Leonie and Andrew,
Annette and Michael, Michael and Rosanne.
Adored grandfather and great grandfather.
Faithful servant of the Lord Jesus.
The funeral service for Reverend Peter Dillon
will be held in the ANZAC Memorial Chapel
of St. Paul, RMC Duntroon on Wednesday
28 August 2019 commencing at 1:00pm.
Burial will follow in the ex service portion
of the Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to
Canberra Legacy.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019