Peter DILLON


1935 - 2019
Peter DILLON Obituary
The Reverend

PETER RUDOLPH DILLON AM



28 June 1935 - 20 August 2019



Loving husband of Elaine.

Much loved and respected

father and father-in-law of

Stephen and Lucy, Leonie and Andrew,

Annette and Michael, Michael and Rosanne.

Adored grandfather and great grandfather.



Faithful servant of the Lord Jesus.



The funeral service for Reverend Peter Dillon

will be held in the ANZAC Memorial Chapel

of St. Paul, RMC Duntroon on Wednesday

28 August 2019 commencing at 1:00pm.



Burial will follow in the ex service portion

of the Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to

Canberra Legacy.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
