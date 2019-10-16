Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Donald GILL


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peter Donald GILL Obituary
PETER DONALD GILL

25 May 1944 - 11 October 2019

Passed away peacefully



Beloved husband and best friend of Ann.

Cherished son of Hilda and Allan (dec).

Dearly loved brother of Barbara Edmonds.

Loved and adored father and father-in-law of

Christopher and Andrea, Jo and Dan.

Much loved and treasured Pa of

Sam, Nick, Gus and Charlie.



Private cremation.



A celebration of Pete's life will be held at

East Hotel, 69 Canberra Ave, Kingston,

on SATURDAY 26 October 2019,

from 11am until 3.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.