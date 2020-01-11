Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
PETER DRAKE


1942 - 2020
PETER JOHN DRAKE

21 December 1942 - 4 January 2020



Beloved husband of Lynette,

father of Johanna and brother to Geoffrey.



Loved and respected by all,

ever in our thoughts

'A good man'



A service to remember Peter will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Tuesday,

14 January 2020, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate

a donation to the Stroke Foundation

or the Bush Fire Appeal.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
